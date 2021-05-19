Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 4.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 106,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

