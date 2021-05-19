Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,926. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.