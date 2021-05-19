UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043,764 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UBS Group worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 51,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

