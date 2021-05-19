Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

NYSE BR traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. 1,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,429. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

