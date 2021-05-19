Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

