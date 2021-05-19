Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. 121,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

