Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 81,395 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,395 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $35,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.