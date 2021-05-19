Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Open Text worth $38,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Open Text by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Open Text by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 8,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,315. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

