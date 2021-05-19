Kestrel Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for 2.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 536,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

