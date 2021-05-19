Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 336,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,129,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

