5,000 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,426,977 shares of company stock worth $315,353,627. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.91. 681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

