Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. 835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,731. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

