B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. B&G Foods comprises approximately 4.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Comerica Bank raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

