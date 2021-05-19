Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 3,260 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

