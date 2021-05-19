Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth $509,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOLF traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,232. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

