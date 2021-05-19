Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases 1,256 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services owned 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. 6,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.88. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.