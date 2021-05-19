Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up about 2.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

