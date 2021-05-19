Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 164,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

