Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$26.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

