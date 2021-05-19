Bar Harbor Trust Services Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,421. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

