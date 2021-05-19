Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.13 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 188,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £21.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.45.

In other news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £21,125 ($27,599.95). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 392,500 shares of company stock worth $5,072,500.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

