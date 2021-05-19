Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGFY shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

