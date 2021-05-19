Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%.

LEGN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.