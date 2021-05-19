$95.32 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post sales of $95.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.88 million to $95.76 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $393.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,335. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

