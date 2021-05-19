$183.89 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce sales of $183.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.87 million and the highest is $186.20 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $760.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

INOV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,813. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.