Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,896. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

