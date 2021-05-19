Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.12

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.12 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12). Record shares last traded at GBX 85.10 ($1.11), with a volume of 454,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of £177.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.71.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

