116,878 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 2.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.