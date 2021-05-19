Charter Trust Co. Buys 646 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. 79,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

