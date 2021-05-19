Charter Trust Co. Sells 578 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.16. 3,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.75 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.67. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

