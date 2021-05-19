Nucleo Capital LTDA. Has $60.48 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up 35.9% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned about 0.32% of StoneCo worth $60,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $51,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,845,000 after buying an additional 774,860 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 45,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

