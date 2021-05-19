Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 27,564 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after buying an additional 355,860 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. 46,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,010. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

