Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 432,134 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432,134 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,396. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

