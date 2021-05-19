Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,297 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $53,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,249. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

