Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,174 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,668. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

