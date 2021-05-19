Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $69,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,401. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.