Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.18. The stock had a trading volume of 91,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459,723. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.