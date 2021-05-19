Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 468.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

IUSB stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

