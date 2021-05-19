iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 374.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

