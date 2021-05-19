Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $12,187,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

