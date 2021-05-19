Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $433.74 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.51 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.01. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

