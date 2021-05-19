Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

