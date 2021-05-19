Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $69.83 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $69,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,886 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

