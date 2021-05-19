Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,208.36

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,208.36 ($41.92) and traded as high as GBX 3,450 ($45.07). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,361 ($43.91), with a volume of 217,752 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,443.83 ($44.99).

The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,359.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,211.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.06%.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

