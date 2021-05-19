Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.72

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.72 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 182.34 ($2.38). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 179.22 ($2.34), with a volume of 29,042,257 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 198.08 ($2.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £30.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

