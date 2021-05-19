Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $129.69 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $129.69 million and approximately $21.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002191 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004562 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

