Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 513,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,861,137. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

