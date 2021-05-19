Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

