Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

