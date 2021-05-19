Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 83,737 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 356,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.